Jeane Dixon, born in Wisconsin in 1904 became one of America's most well-known psychics due to her often accurate predictions. The 9/11 attack and John F Kennedy's assassination were some of her predictions that came true. And if her prophecies are to be believed, then 2025 is going to see a major upheaval.

Dixon rose to prominence in the mid-20th century after a few high-profile predictions proved eerily accurate. The most infamous among them was that John F Kennedy would be assassinated.

In the May 1956 issue of Parade Magazine she had said that the 1960 presidential election would be won by a Democrat who would 'be assassinated or die in office'. The election was won by the Democrat candidate Kennedy, who was later assassinated on November 22, 1963.

Similarly, in her 1971 memoir, A Gift Of Prophecy: Dixon had warned there would be a terrorist act against a New York skyscraper in the near future, which is now believed to be the 9/11 attacks carried out by Osama Bin Laden the founder of the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda.

Richard Nixon’s presidency and premature departure, including the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre were some other prophecies made by her that came true.

The 2025 prediction

Dixon in her 1969 book, My Life And Prophecies also made a forecast that between 2025 and 2037, a significant global conflict (war) would take place between the two communist countries China and Russia.

"'In the year 2025, Red China will have reached an economic and political stability sufficient to forge ahead and become the Great Conqueror," she wrote, according to Dailymail.

"In that year, Red China will march into Russia, conquer a large part of the USSR's northern area, and will not stop until it has moved into Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, stopping at the German border.

"It will not invade Western Europe, by that time, however, Russia will also have expanded her direct sphere of influence. It will no longer be limited to the countries of Eastern Europe, but will now include Libya, Ethiopia, Iran and much of Africa. This war of conquest will last from 2025-2037," she further wrote.