/Jared Kushner drops Trump hotel project in Serbia after massive corruption probe

Trump's son-in-law and former senior adviser, Jared Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners, has abandoned the plan of building a Trump-branded hotel in Belgrade, Serbia. The project had led to major backlash after a cabinet member and three other officials were indicted over the project on Monday. According to news reports the Jared Kushner had been working for two years to gain permission to tear down a protected building to build a $500 million luxury hotel in Belgrade, Serbia.

Why did the project become controversial?

The Serbian government was planning to strip the site of its cultural heritage protections and transfer it to Affinity Partners. In May, a semi-independent prosecutors office arrested an official for allegedly forging a document that permitted the demolition of the site. Soon, the Serbian government passed two Parliamentary measures to strip its protected status. An anti-government protest erupted, and it fueled nationalist sentiment. Citizens and preservationists view the decision as disrespectful and an attempt to curry favour for the US government and the Trump family. Prosecutors file charges against Culture Minister and three other officials abusing their positions and falsifying documents.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Clarification by Aleksandar Vučić's government

Aleksandar Vučić said the project was a “witch hunt”, and Serbia lost an important investment. It didn't mean to take down a heritage site, but to replace an old and damaged building with a new one. Both on the left and right united in protest of the proposed project. As for the right, it was a symbol of national identity, and on the left, it was the giveaway of a public asset without a thorough process.

The site was the building of a former Yugoslav Ministry of Defence and was damaged during the 1999 NATO bombing during the Kosovo War to halt the ethnic cleansing led by former Serbian President Slobodan Milošević. It was seen by many Serbs as a symbol of suffering and national heritage.