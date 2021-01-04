Japan's PM mulls over state of emergency amid rising coronavirus cases

As the cases surge, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is mulling declaring a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area amid rising concerns of a "very severe" third wave of the novel coronavirus infections.

"The national government will consider issuing a state of emergency," Suga said in a daily press conference. He also added that the vaccination drives will begin in the country in late February and also reported that he will be among the first ones to receive the vaccine to assure citizens there is nothing to worry about.

"Initially, we wish to start vaccination of medical workers, the elderly and those who work at elderly care facilities," he said. "I will also take the lead in getting vaccinated."

While he has shown confidence in the developing and developed vaccines, he has urged locals to practice social distancing and wear face masks when stepping out. he has also requested people to not to step out for non-essential work.

The Japanese government is also aiming to introduce legislation to penalise businesses that will be found guilty of not adhering to coronavirus guidelines such as the shortened working hours of businesses and capped entry of people in shops and restaurants.

While the country awaits a final decision on a national lockdown, Suga has assured people that "limited and focused measures" will be effective, but has denied giving any further clarifications.

Suga's statement has come a few days after the Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and leaders of three other neighbouring regions called on the central government urging them to impose a state of emergency in the respective areas.

However, the central government has been hesitant about imposing a state of emergency fearing another downward spiral in the national economy that Suga has struggled with since he joined the office in September. Suga, although, now feels "a stronger message was necessary".

The biggest concern for Suga's government right now is the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which are scheduled in less than six months. The Olympics were scheduled to be held in 2020 but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to huge losses for the country. This year, however, Suga has announced that his government does not plan to push the much-awaited event any further and believes the Games will be "proof that mankind overcame the virus".