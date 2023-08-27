Japanese ministry says seawater radioactivity below limits near Fukushima plant

The Japanese environment ministry said on Sunday (August 27) that tests of seawater near the Fukushima nuclear power plant did not detect any radioactivity. Japan had started releasing water from the plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, sparking protests in Japan and neighbouring countries. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the government said that the water is safe after being filtered to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen.

The report said the ministry's tests of samples from 11 points near the plant showed concentrations of tritium below the lower limit of detection - 7 to 8 becquerels of tritium per litre. "It would have no adverse impact on human health and the environment," the ministry added.

Speaking to Reuters, an official said the ministry would publish test results every week for the next three months at least.

Citizens angry about discharge of water

The Japanese government's decision to release water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant has angered citizens. Reuters reported that in early August, various organisations mobilised a petition-signing campaign in opposition to the discharge of contaminated water into the sea. As of Sunday, over 60,000 signatures had been collected from different regions across Japan.

"The number of signatures on the Internet exceeded 60,000 yesterday, with over 50,000 signatures being added following the Cabinet's decision to move forward with the discharge on Tuesday," local media journalist Fujikura Hidekazu said.

Hidekazu asserted that the government was blatantly disregarding the sentiments of residents, warning that the forced discharge would inevitably wreak havoc on vital industries such as agriculture and fisheries.

"With the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water, both agriculture and fisheries will be pushed into a further state of crisis. Many fear that Fukushima's fishing industry will never be able to rebound," the journalist added.

(With inputs from agencies)

