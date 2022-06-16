Japanese airline ditches letter 'Z' logo, which may seem pro-Russia

Japan's Zipair budget airline has been forced to change its logo with the letter 'Z', which is unfortunately now being linked with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The symbol shot to controversy worldwide after being spotted on Russian tanks and military uniforms in Ukraine.

It has since appeared on cars and clothing in Russia and online and has become a sign of support for the invasion, a patriotic trend the Kremlin is keen to encourage.

Japanese airline Zipair Tokyo has removed the "Z" logo from the fuselage of its aircraft and completely abandoned its use.

Zipair president Shingo Nishida said on Wednesday that the company is ditching the logo to avoid anyone mistakenly thinking his business is in favour of the bloody conflict.

"Some people might feel that way when they see it without any explanation," he told reporters, according to Kyodo News.

Zipair's new logo -- a green, black and white geometric design -- will from Saturday replace the black 'Z' currently on the tail fin of its planes, the reports said.

Zipair, a subsidiary of Japan Airlines, links Narita International Airport near Tokyo with Bangkok, Seoul, Honolulu, Singapore and Los Angeles. The airline was launched in 2020.

