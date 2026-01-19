Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Japan’s first female PM to put her political career ‘at stake’, announces snap election on Feb 8

Japan’s first female PM to put her political career ‘at stake’, announces snap election on Feb 8

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jan 19, 2026, 18:25 IST | Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 18:25 IST
Japan’s first female PM to put her political career ‘at stake’, announces snap election on Feb 8

Sanae Takaichi (File) Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Japanese PM promised a two-year pause to an 8 per cent consumption tax on food. She also said that her spending plans would create jobs, boost household spending and increase other tax revenues. 

Sanae Takaichi, who became the first woman prime minister of Japan just a few months back, announced a snap election in the country on Monday (Jan 19). She was reported as saying that she will call a national election for February 8 to seek voter backing for increased spending, tax cuts and a new security strategy expected to accelerate Japan’s defence build-up. The Japanese PM will dissolve the House of Representatives on Friday (Jan 23).

“I am staking my own political future as prime minister on this election. I want the public to judge directly whether they will entrust me with the management of the nation," Takaichi said in a press conference, reported by Reuters.

Moreover, the Japanese PM promised a two-year pause to an 8 per cent consumption tax on food. She also said that her spending plans would create jobs, boost household spending and increase other tax revenues. The snap vote will decide the fate of all 465 seats in parliament’s lower house and mark Takaichi’s first electoral test.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics