Japan: Man in mid-30s indicted for Thallium poisoning of university student aged 21

A 37-year-old man in Japan has been indicted by the authorities for killing his female acquaintance using Thallium, a potent posison just 1 gram of which is enough to end a life. Kazuki Miyamoto (37) is accused of killing Hinalo Hamano (21), a university student. It has been accused that Miyamoto killed Hamano by lacing her drink with the poison in October last year.

A female relative of Miyamoto is currently in coma after having Thallium been found in her system, according to local media.

Miyamoto was arrested on March 3 in Kyoto over death of Himano. Police are still trying to find out how did he get Thallium which is a controlled substance in Japan.

Thallium dissolves in water and gives out no smell or taste. This makes it hard to detect by ordinary means.

Miyamoto visited Hamano's flat in Kyoto. It is being belived that he administered the poison to her sometime between October 11 and 12.

According to Asahi Shimbun, Hamano died on October 15. Thallium was found in her vomit and urine.

"Miyamoto and Hamano sometimes wined and dined together, and they appeared happy in each other's company," said Asahi Shimbun.

Local media reported that Miyamoto and Hamano met each other through a part-time job.

