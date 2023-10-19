Jamila al-Shanti, first woman in Hamas Politburo, reportedly killed in Israeli strike

Jamila al-Shanti, the first woman elected to the militant group Hamas' political politburo, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, reported The Times of Israel citing Hamas-affiliated media on Thursday (Oct 19).

Just hours before, the Israeli Defense Forces had released a statement saying that it had killed the highest commander of Gaza's Popular Resistance Committees, Rafat Abu Hilal in Rafah.

The PRC is a union of terror groups that oppose the Palestinian Authority and Fatah's ties with Israel.

68-year-old Shanti was the widow of Hamas co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi and was elected to its politburo in 2021. The 15-member council is the terror organisation's highest decision-making body.

Her husband was killed in an Israeli targeted assassination in 2004.

Also read: Rafah border crossing to open on Friday as pressure for aid to reach besieged civilians mounts

Senior Hamas commander Ayman Nofal killed in Gaza air strike

Hamas on Tuesday released a statement saying, "Ayman Nofal, 'Abu Ahmad', a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed" in an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military confirmed Nofal's killing and said that he was one of the most dominant figures in Hamas. An army statement described Nofal as the group's former head of military intelligence, who has been involved in manufacturing weapons and directing rockets fired at Israel.

IDF also said that Nofal was "involved in planning the abduction of Gilad Shalit", a soldier released in 2011 after being held for more than five years.

In the latest developments from the intensifying conflict, the Palestinian health ministry said that at least seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank on Thursday (Oct 19).

This comes after Israeli police said they were clashing with Palestinian gunmen in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem, amid an arrest raid.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said at least 10 of their officers have been wounded, one of whom is said to be in serious condition.

The Israeli Army has also arrested around 524 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank and claimed that among those, more than 330 are affiliated with Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE