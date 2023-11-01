Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi smuggles out letter of thanks for Nobel Peace Prize

Jailed Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 earlier this month, was able to smuggle out a letter thanking the award-giving body, on Tuesday (Oct 31). Mohammadi was given the prestigious award for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and the promotion of human rights and freedom for all.

The 51-year-old journalist and activist, has campaigned against the mandatory hijab for women in Iran and the death penalty. Tehran is currently among the worst countries for women’s rights. The award which was announced on October 6 is seen as a rebuke to Iranian leaders and a boost for anti-government protesters.

Chants of ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’

The jailed activist is currently in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison where she is serving multiple sentences. Mohammadi has been detained by the Iranian regime on 13 occasions, received convictions on five occasions, and faced a cumulative sentence of 31 years in prison, along with 154 lashings.

The letter smuggled out of the prison was read by her 17-year-old daughter Kiana in a video posted on the Nobel Prize’s X page said that the news of her winning the Peace award was met with cries from her cellmates of “Woman, Life, Freedom”, the slogan of the movement of which she is part.

Mohammadi – in her first official reaction to winning the prestigious award – expressed her “deepest gratitude” to the Nobel Committee for recognising the “powerful and significant message.”

“The power of protest demonstrated by the people of Iran in their evolutionary and social movements,” said the 51-year-old journalist. She said that the prize also marked a turning point in “empowering protest and social movements worldwide”.

In the letter, Mohammadi spoke about how people in countries in the Middle East like Iran and Afghanistan even before recognising and understanding the concepts of “freedom, democracy and human rights” through scholarly theories and scientific texts understood their necessity due to their life experiences under “oppression and discrimination”.

‘Victory is not easy’

“I am grateful to all of you and urge you to support the people of Iran until the final victory,” said the 51-year-old in a letter read by her daughter. She added, “Victory is not easy, but it is certain.”

Iran witnessed a wave of anti-government protests which the officials in Tehran have blamed on the West. The Islamic Republic also condemned the Nobel Committee’s decision to award Mohammadi the peace prize and said it was meddling and politicising the issue of human rights.

“The strength of this movement lies in the agency of Iranian women. We assuredly know what we want far better than what we do not want,” said Mohammadi. “We believe in it, commit to it, and are certain of victory!”

Earlier this year, the 51-year-old journalist was among the three imprisoned Iranian journalists who were honoured with the United Nations’ World Press Freedom Prize.

The Peace Prize is granted to individuals who have made substantial contributions to fostering fraternity among nations, reducing standing armies, and advancing peace congresses.

