Italy's 'Robinson Crusoe' to leave his island after 32 years

The man dubbed as Italy's Robinson Crusoe is leaving his island after 32 years. The tale of Robinson Crusoe is well familiar. A man who survives on an island all by himself after a shipwreck.

The tale of Mauro Morandi (81) is no less interesting. In 1989, his small boat developed problems at the sea and he had to take refuge on Budelli island, off the coast of Sardinia in Italy. The island has beaches of pink sand! Morandi met the caretaker of the island and got to know that he was about to retire.

He gladly took the job and his life became one with the island. He stayed in a former World War 1 shelter.

For three decades, Mauro Morandi took care of the island, kept its beaches clean and interacted with day-trippers on the island.

But now he has to leave.

The authorities of La Maddalena national park are evicting him. The island is to be converted into a hub of environmental education.

Morandi is expectedly sad but has decided to obey the word of the authorities. He will move into a small apartment in Maddalena, on the outskirts of the town. He is happy that way. He will be able to live life by himself. But there is something more that's important to him.

"I'll still see the sea," he told The Guardian.