Italy PM Meloni sports 'anxiety' phone cover during COP28

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni was spotted using an 'anxiety' mobile cover during COPSummit in Dubai. The phone cover has statements that can be supportive to a person suffering with anxiety.

The Italian PM was talking with her Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi when she took a selfie with him. The moment was captured by a photographer present at the summit and happened to also click the cover of the phone Meloni was using to take the selfie. "Affirmations for Anxiety" was prominently written on the cover.

Watch | Climate change and its impact on mental health × There are apparently 20 small affirmations on the cover which can be read in anxious times to improve mood and relieve stress. It is also a reminder of importance of mental health.

"My anxiety doesn't define me" read an affirmation.

“It’s okay for me to say no for my mental health,” said another.

There is also a picture of a birthday cake and sentence that reads “I give myself permission to take a break”

Her daughter attached the cover

As buzz started growing around the phone cover, the Italian PM's spokesman said that the phone cover was attached to Meloni's phone by her daughter Ginerva (7).

Meloni split with her longtime partner and Ginerva's father Andrea Giambruno in month after he was caught on camera making lewd remarks and propositioning his female colleagues.

Also Read | COP28 summit in Dubai makes breakthrough over renewable fuels. But there is a catch

Meloni is the leader of hard-right Brothers of Italy party but has chosen to project a softer image since coming to power in 2022.

Meloni's government has promised improvement's in mental health services but the plan has faced money-crunch.

Other high-income countries allocate 10 per cent of their health budget for mental health. However, Italy spends only 3 per cent of the budget.

Meloni remains one of the most popular leaders of Italy but her government is seen to have fallen short of fulfilling promises made at the time of elections and later.