Italy offers to help Ukraine in rebuilding iconic theatre in Mariupol

The iconic Drama Theatre in the port city of Mariupol was a major source of pride for both Ukraine and Europe. However, according to Ukraine, the structure was destroyed due to heavy shelling from Russia.

"Today, the invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place, where more than a thousand people found refuge. We will never forgive this," Mariupol local council said after the incident.

The theatre was one of the oldest buildings in the city and at the time of bombing, Ukraine said that it was housing a number of civilians. According to the official report from Kyiv, around 50 people were declared dead and many more were injured as the building collapsed due to the bombing.

However, Italy has offered to help Ukraine in the renovation and rebuilding of the famous theatre.

In a tweet, Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday that they want to help Ukraine in the rebuilding process.

“Italy is ready to rebuild the Theatre of Mariupol. The cabinet of Ministers has approved my proposal to offer Ukraine the resources and means to rebuild it as soon as possible. Theaters of all countries belong to the whole of humanity (sic)," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Franceschini for the offer and vowed to rebuild the country to the last brick with the help of their allies. “Thanks Dario Franceschini. You set a good example to follow. Together we will rebuild the country to the last brick,” he said.

The Ukrainian President also awarded the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, with the Order For Courage, III degree. He was captured by Russian forces on March 11 amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)