Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Italy confirms bodies of 4 missing divers found deep inside Maldives sea cave after recovery operation

Italy confirms bodies of 4 missing divers found deep inside Maldives sea cave after recovery operation

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: May 18, 2026, 17:24 IST | Updated: May 18, 2026, 17:24 IST
Italy confirms bodies of 4 missing divers found deep inside Maldives sea cave after recovery operation

Muriel Oddenino, Federico Gualtieri, Monica Montefalcone, Gialunca Benedetti and Giorgia Sommacal. Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Rescuers located the bodies of four Italian divers trapped in a Maldives underwater cave. Five died after exceeding diving limits, while a Maldivian military rescuer also died from decompression sickness.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday (May 18) that rescuers had located the bodies of four Italian divers believed to be trapped deep inside an underwater cave in the Maldives’ Vaavu Atoll, days after the group went missing during a hazardous dive expedition. According to the ministry, five Italian divers are believed to have died while exploring a cave system at a depth of around 50 metres on Thursday. The depth exceeded the Maldives’ recreational diving limit of 30 metres.

Also read: ‘Could not have been unaware’: Zelensky accuses Russia of striking Chinese cargo ship in Black Sea

The body of one Italian diver, identified as a diving instructor, had earlier been recovered outside the cave. Search operations resumed on Monday after being temporarily suspended following the death of a Maldivian military diver involved in the rescue effort. Maldives presidential spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef said Mohamed Mahudhee, a member of the Maldivian National Defence Force, died from underwater decompression sickness after being transferred to a hospital in the capital on Saturday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: China unveils giant 'Mecha Robot' that walks, transforms & smashes walls: WATCH

Shareef said three Finnish divers, described as experts in deep and cave diving, arrived in the Maldives on Sunday to assist authorities in devising a new search strategy. The divers joined members of the Maldives Coast Guard in meetings aimed at mapping the cave system and planning further recovery operations.

Also read: Did China assure US it would not provide material support to Iran? KEY DETAILS

Trending Stories

Rescue efforts have been repeatedly disrupted by rough weather conditions, officials said. Initial search teams had already descended to identify and mark the entrance to the underwater cave where the Italian divers disappeared. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death, and investigations are ongoing.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics