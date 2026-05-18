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  • /Welcome to the future? China unveils giant 'Mecha Robot' that walks, transforms & smashes walls: WATCH

Welcome to the future? China unveils giant 'Mecha Robot' that walks, transforms & smashes walls: WATCH

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 18, 2026, 14:35 IST | Updated: May 18, 2026, 14:35 IST
Welcome to the future? China unveils giant 'Mecha Robot' that walks, transforms & smashes walls: WATCH

A giant pilotable robot made by the Chinese robotics company, Unitree Robotics. Photograph: (X/@UnitreeRobotics)

Story highlights

Unitree Robotics has unveiled the GD01, a 2.8-metre pilotable robot dubbed the world’s first production-ready transformable mecha. Priced at €500,000, it can walk on two legs, switch to four-legged mode for rough terrain, and smash through walls.

A Chinese robotics company, Unitree Robotics, has started selling a giant pilotable robot with a cost of €500,000, which walks on two legs, and can also break the walls after smashing it. The Chinese company has quickly become one of the world's most prolific robot manufacturers that consistently produce, deploy, and innovate high volumes of robots. The company has now unveiled the GD01, which is being marked as the first production-ready manned transformable mecha in the world.

The pilotable robot is nearly 2.8 metres tall, which allows a human pilot to climb up and operate it from an open cockpit in its torso, similar to what we see in science fiction movies. The robot is capable of walking on two legs in a humanoid posture, but can also shift into a four-legged configuration to better navigate challenging terrain.

It carries a starting price tag of 3.9 million yuan (around €500,000). However, Unitree Robotics has yet to reveal key technical specifications, including battery life, top speed, payload capacity, and overall operating time.

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From robot dogs to pilotable robots

Founded in 2016 in Hangzhou by engineer Wang Xingxing, the company initially focused on quadruped “robot dogs” inspired by research machines such as Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot. Wang is said to have developed his first quadruped robot as part of his university thesis before leaving drone giant DJI to launch his own venture.

Nearly a decade later, Unitree Robotics commands around 70 per cent of the global quadruped robot market. In 2025, it delivered over 5,500 humanoid robots, surpassing every other manufacturer worldwide, including Tesla. Its robots also made a high-profile appearance during China’s widely watched Spring Festival Gala.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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