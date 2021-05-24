Italian transport minister vows to find cause of deadly cable-car accident

Italy's transport minister has vowed to find the cause of the deadly cable-car accident that took 14 lives. Minister Enrico Giovannini visited the accident site on Monday and announced a probe into the incident.

A five-year-old boy is the sole survivor of the horrific accident which took place in northern Italy. The boy is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The cable car crashed to the ground after a cable broke, according to first reports, while one member of the emergency services said the security brake failed to function.

The accident came at the start of Italy's much-anticipated reopening to tourists after coronavirus closures, and elicited condolences from around the world.

But it also drew condemnation from some commentators over weak security controls in the country's transportation sector, even though the investigations are still at an early stage.

Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini arrived in the town of Stresa, from where the cable car started, to meet with local and regional authorities.

Prosecutors opened an investigation Sunday into potential charges of involuntary manslaughter, while a government-commissioned inquiry by technical experts is also underway.

The accident was the first involving a cable car in Italy since 1998, when a low-flying US military jet severed a cable at a ski resort, killing 20 people.

"There are various aspects of this affair that will certainly be clarified," Giovannini said in a short press conference, without taking questions.

(Wion web team)