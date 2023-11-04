Italian PM Meloni proposes direct election of premier in ‘mother of all reforms’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday (Oct 3) proposed a constitutional change that will pave the way for the direct election of the premier. The PM is justifying the move by citing the persistent political instability that has rocked the nation over the last decade.

"This is the mother of all reforms," Meloni’s office announced while talking to the media, shortly after a cabinet meeting where the bill was introduced.

That would favour "the stability of the government and (its) political direction", said the statement by the PM office.

The fact that the Meloni government is Italy’s seventh in the last decade speaks volumes of the persistent political chaos in the country.

The current regime

Under the current system, Italian voters don’t choose the premier but party lists. Then, the elected representatives select their leader, who need not to be a politician, to head the government.

Under the new system, the government also wants the list linked to the prime minister to be assured of at least 55 per cent of seats in parliament "so as to ensure governability".

“Should the prime minister need to be replaced, in case of sickness or death, for example, he or she could only be replaced by a parliamentarian from the majority, and "only for the purpose of continuing the implementation of the same government programme," said the statement.

Provisions regarding dissolution

If the elected prime minister faces two consecutive votes of no confidence in parliament, it would lead to the dissolution of the legislative body and the organisation of new elections.

This automatic dissolution of parliament could limit the authority of Italy's president, who primarily holds a ceremonial role but can intervene during crises. Currently, the president has the power to appoint a prime minister or dissolve parliament.

Meloni's proposed reform would also restrict the possibility of appointing a technocrat like Mario Draghi as prime minister during challenging times. Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, held this position from February 2021 to October 2022 following the collapse of the previous government.

The success of this bill is uncertain, as amending the constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote in both houses of parliament or approval through a referendum, something that Meloni’s party lacks.