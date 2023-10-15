Israel's military gives three-hour deadline to civilians to evacuate northern Gaza amidst impending attack

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has given Gaza citizens three hours to evacuate the northern region as it prepares for an all-out coordinated attack against Hamas terrorists.

In a post on X on Sunday (Oct 15), the IDF said that no military activity would occur from 10 am to 1 pm (local time) and asked 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza to use the time to evacuate.

"Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 pm to 1 pm," the Israeli military said.

"During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza," it said.

The announcement comes a day after Israel pummelled northern Gaza with fresh air strikes on Saturday.

Gaza besieged

Israel had already blocked northern Gaza, cutting off food, water, electricity, medical supplies and other essentials including electricity.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has “been in constant contact with Israeli authorities urging them to avert a humanitarian catastrophe,” a spokesperson for Guterres, Stephen Dujarric told AP.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops on the border front line, raising expectations of an imminent invasion.

"Are you ready for what is coming? More is coming," he was heard telling several soldiers on a video released by his office, according to AFP news agency.

Meanwhile, the United States has deployed a second aircraft carrier near Israel to "deter hostile actions against Israel", Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said.

On Saturday. the World Health Organisation said that forcing thousands of hospital patients to evacuate to already overflowing hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip could be "tantamount to a death sentence".

Exiled Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel on Saturday of committing "war crimes" in Gaza but he ruled out any "displacement" of Gazans, including to Egypt.

Biden’s call

In a call Saturday, US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu the United States was working with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan and others in the region "to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food, and medical care".

Biden also spoke with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas and pledged "full support" to the Palestinian Authority in its efforts to bring humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, "particularly in Gaza," according to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies)