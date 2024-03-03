Israeli strike near Rafah hospital claims lives of 11, says Gaza

At least 11 people lost their lives after an Israeli strike hit tents housing displaced civilians near a hospital in the southern city of Rafah on Saturday (March 2), said Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

The health ministry further said that another 50 people were injured in the strike next to a hospital in the Tel Al-Sultan area of Rafah.

One of the deceased victims was a medic at the hospital and children were also injured in the blast, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

"Eleven citizens were martyred and about 50 injured, including children, as a result of Israeli forces targeting tents of displaced people near the Emirati hospital," AFP quoted Qudra as saying.

One of the witnesses said that the strike hit a tent where people had taken shelter.

"The strike hit one tent, where people took shelter, directly, the shrapnel came inside the hospital where I and friends were sitting, we survived by a miracle," news agency Reuters quoted a witness as saying.

"Destruction is everywhere and there are many martyrs," said Rafah resident Belal Abu Jekhleh.

"Suddenly the glass shattered and a fire broke out. Everyone fled, some were martyred and others injured. I was injured in my hands and head, and my brother was also injured."

Also read: US conducts initial airdrop of humanitarian assistance into Gaza

The Israeli army in a statement confirmed that it conducted a strike near the area of the hospital.

"The precision strike was conducted against Islamic Jihad terrorists and no damage was caused to the hospital in the area," the army said in a statement.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to his official X account and termed the strike as "outrageous and unspeakable". Reports that tents sheltering displaced people in Rafah were bombed - reportedly killing 11 people and injuring 50, including children - are outrageous and unspeakable.



Among those killed are two health workers.



Health workers and civilians are #NotATarget, and must be… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 2, 2024 ×

The Israeli army has carried out multiple strikes targeting hospitals in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals for its military activities, a claim which the Palestinian group repeatedly denies.