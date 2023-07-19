Israeli President Herzog meets US President Biden amid tensions over Netanyahu's policies

In a meeting at the White House on Tuesday (July 18), US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog engaged in discussions surrounding the tensions arising from a controversial judicial shake-up in Israel. The visit provided an opportunity for Washington to reaffirm its support for the strong alliance between the United States and Israel, as reported by AFP.

Judicial reforms controversy and Herzog's response

President Herzog promptly addressed the ongoing controversy regarding judicial reforms in Israel, which have sparked substantial street protests.

He emphasised that while it is a heated debate, it also demonstrates the resilience and strength of Israeli democracy. He reassured Biden that Israeli democracy remains sound and robust.

Underlining the importance of US-Israel alliance

President Herzog's high-profile visit, including his upcoming address to a joint session of Congress, served as a chance for Washington to underscore its unwavering support for the profound alliance between the two nations.

Biden highlighted the US commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and discussed the increasing diplomatic cooperation between Israel and Arab countries in the region.

Watch | Some Congress members might not attend Israel President Herzog's joint session

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu loomed over Herzog's visit, as relations between his government and the Biden administration have faced challenges since his return to power. Some Democratic lawmakers have expressed potential plans to boycott Herzog's congressional address in protest.

Easing tensions and future meetings

Ahead of Herzog's visit, Biden sought to alleviate tensions by speaking with Netanyahu and agreeing to a meeting later this year in the United States. While details regarding the meeting are yet to be finalised, it marks the first such encounter since Netanyahu's return to office. Concerns over growth of Jewish settlement and the need to maintain the viability of a future Palestinian state were raised during the phone call.

Also read | Donald Trump says he is likely to get arrested in January 6 riot case

Biden reiterated the significance of shared democratic values in the US-Israel relationship, emphasising the need for these values to remain a cornerstone. Concerns were expressed over the judicial reforms and extremist activities within the Netanyahu cabinet, with the Biden administration acknowledging that these concerns remain valid and troubling.

(With inputs from agencies)