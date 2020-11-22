Israeli army strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after alleged rocket attack

Israel's military struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to an alleged rocket attack launched from the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli air force struck two rocket ammunition manufacturing sites, a military compound and "underground infrastructures", the Israel Defence Forces said.

According to the army, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket toward Israel on Saturday night, setting off air-raid sirens in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

Israeli media reports said the rocket landed in an open area, causing no damage or injuries.

Israel holds Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response.

The latest reported fire from the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave came after two rockets were fired from the coastal strip into neighbouring Israel in the early hours of last Sunday.

There were no casualties or damage in that attack. Israel struck back with fighter planes, helicopters and tanks, hitting what the army said were Hamas targets.

There was no claim of responsibility for the November 15 rocket fire, but Israel routinely holds Islamist group Hamas responsible for all attacks originating from its territory.

Israel and Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction, are bitter enemies that have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007.

Israel has since maintained a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, to isolate Hamas.