'We will change our red lines, and...': Israel to strike Iran again? IDF member reveals Netanyahu's latest plan

Israel may strike Iran once again, and very soon, as part of several sanctions against the Islamic Republic, as per a report. A senior official of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), while talking about Gaza, said that Netanyahu's army is doing everything to secure a ceasefire and a hostage deal.

“We are monitoring what is happening across the Middle East and in Iran and are preparing for a variety of scenarios and options; one of them is that we may need to act again against Iran," the official told Maariv on Monday (September 29).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The official said that Iran took "a heavy blow" from the IDF and the country knows " very well the scope of the damage it suffered. It understands the meaning of the damage and Israel’s capabilities.”

This came after the former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohsen Rezaei threatened Israel on state television. Rezaei warned that Iran would enter a war with the United States if Israel carried out another attack against it. He added that Iran will not accept any negotiations with Western powers that would give Netanyahu time to prepare for the war or strengthen its position.

"If the war lasts two months, today there would be nothing left of Israel," the former Iranian official said.