Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Israel to strike Iran again? IDF member reveals Netanyahu's latest plan

'We will change our red lines, and...': Israel to strike Iran again? IDF member reveals Netanyahu's latest plan

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 01, 2025, 18:24 IST | Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 18:24 IST
'We will change our red lines, and...': Israel to strike Iran again? IDF member reveals Netanyahu's latest plan

Khamenei, Netanyahu Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

This came after the former  Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohsen Rezaei threatened Israel on state television. Rezaei warned that Iran would enter a war with the United States if Israel carried out another attack against it. 

Israel may strike Iran once again, and very soon, as part of several sanctions against the Islamic Republic, as per a report. A senior official of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), while talking about Gaza, said that Netanyahu's army is doing everything to secure a ceasefire and a hostage deal.

“We are monitoring what is happening across the Middle East and in Iran and are preparing for a variety of scenarios and options; one of them is that we may need to act again against Iran," the official told Maariv on Monday (September 29).

Also read: Donald Trump signs executive order that will treat attacks on Qatar as USsecuritythreat. Here is what it says

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The official said that Iran took "a heavy blow" from the IDF and the country knows " very well the scope of the damage it suffered. It understands the meaning of the damage and Israel’s capabilities.”

This came after the former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohsen Rezaei threatened Israel on state television. Rezaei warned that Iran would enter a war with the United States if Israel carried out another attack against it. He added that Iran will not accept any negotiations with Western powers that would give Netanyahu time to prepare for the war or strengthen its position.

Also read: Trump adds no words to PM Modi's support post on his 20-point Gaza peace plan

Trending Stories

"If the war lasts two months, today there would be nothing left of Israel," the former Iranian official said.

“The Israelis want to try their military luck against Iran again. If that happens, we will use all our forces, we will change our red lines, and things will happen that are not right for me to say now," Razei added.

Also read: India firm on 'no military deployment' to Ukraine, Gaza without UN mandate

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics