/India firm on 'no military deployment' to Ukraine, Gaza without UN mandate

India has reiterated its longstanding policy of not deploying military personnel to foreign conflict zones, including in Ukraine or Gaza conflict, unless explicitly mandated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and conducted under the UN flag. The statement comes in response to queries from Western media during a curtain-raiser event for UN peacekeeping chiefs, where Indian officials pointed the Delhi's commitment to UN-led peacekeeping operations.

Vishwesh Negi, an official from the Ministry of External Affairs deputed to the Ministry of Defence, emphasised that Indian peacekeepers would only be deployed under a UN mandate mission with UNSC clearance, as per relevant chapters of the UN Charter. “Given the composition of the UNSC, such a deployment is highly unlikely,” Negi noted, alluding to the challenges of securing consensus among the council’s permanent members.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, a senior Indian military official, further clarified India’s stance, stating, “we only do it under the UN flag; we understand the legitimacy.” India has a storied history as one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping. In the past 75 years, India has contributed over 2,90,000 peacekeeping spread across 50 missions. Later this month, it will host conclave of Army Chiefs of United Nations troop contributing countries.

This conclave is planned in Delhi, from 14 to 16th October. The conclave brings together Army Chiefs and senior leadership's of nearly 30 countries, that contribute to troops to UN peacekeeping. India will showcase it's indigenous defence equipment's, used in UN peacekeeping, on the sidelines of the conclave. Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor said, 'it is indeed a unique forum where the collective experience, wisdom and commitment of militaries and nations will converge to deliberate of shared responsibility of the international community towards maintenance of peace under the UN charter'.