/Trump adds no words to PM Modi's support post on his 20-point Gaza peace plan

US President on Wednesday (Oct 1), reshared a social media post by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What is different this time is that he did not add his words of thought; Trump otherwise is known to be far more vocal and says a little something even if he agrees with a social media post. Is this a change in style or stance, or is it just a detox for the US president, where he is taking it easy on social media? But the matter under discussion is far more intense and needs global attention; it’s the Gaza deal. Trump has already floated a 20-point peace plan for war-torn Gaza.

“We welcome President Donald J Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," PM Modi posted.

Since October 7, 2023, the region has seen heavy bombardment, from loss of lives to the spread of diseases to the collapse of the healthcare system. The war in Gaza not only triggered the world’s largest exodus, but it also pushed the region to a dire need for humanitarian aid. Trump floated this plan a day before meeting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office. The US president has been keen on ending wars, and this would be the eighth global conflict that the 79-year-old aims to end.

In the past, Trump has both praised and criticised Netanyahu. But on returning to Israel after the engagement with Trump, even the Israeli PM heaped praise for the former, calling him a 'friend of Israel'.