/Donald Trump signs executive order that will treat attacks on Qatar as US security threat. Here is what it says

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring that any armed assault on Qatar’s territory, sovereignty, or essential infrastructure would be regarded as a threat to US peace and security. Under this order, should such an attack occur, the United States is committed to taking any necessary actions—whether diplomatic, economic, or military—to safeguard both American and Qatari interests and restore stability.

The order highlights the long-standing alliance between the US and Qatar, emphasising the Gulf nation's role as a crucial partner in regional security. Qatar has not only hosted US military forces but also played a key role in facilitating vital operations, as well as mediating in global diplomatic conflicts. With rising concerns over external threats to Qatar, the executive order commits the United States to defend Qatar's sovereignty and security from foreign aggression.

Under the new policy, any military action targeting Qatar will be viewed as an attack on US interests, prompting a response from Washington. The order details several steps to ensure preparedness, including joint planning between US and Qatari officials to swiftly respond to potential threats. Additionally, the US. Secretary of State will work closely with Qatar to coordinate diplomatic efforts and continue the nation’s role as a mediator in international disputes.