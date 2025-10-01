/Rarest of rare case: Brazil baby born with contraceptive clenched in fist

Bizarre or miracle? Image of a new born baby in Brazil photographed withan Intrauterine Device (IUD), has gone viral. An IUD is a contraceptive also known as copper T and copper coil, inserted in a woman’s uterus to avoid pregnancy. And now, call it destiny or God’s plan, the infant with a copper T in hand at the time of birth is quite an unusual site. The device is said to be 99% effective, looks like baby Matheus Gabriel made it with just a success chance of 1%.

What exactly happened?

A lady identified as Queidy Araujo de Oliveira gave birth to a baby boy at Hospital Sagrado Coração de Jesus in Nerópolis, Goiás. What was stunning was that he was born with a clenched fist, and in that he was holding on to a copper T. The mother had been using the contraceptive device for nearly 2 years, as reported by the news outlet Mirror.

