/Rarest of rare case: Brazil baby born with contraceptive clenched in fist

Bizarre or miracle? Image of a new born baby in Brazil photographed withan Intrauterine Device (IUD), has gone viral. An IUD is a contraceptive also known as copper T and copper coil, inserted in a woman’s uterus to avoid pregnancy. And now, call it destiny or God’s plan, the infant with a copper T in hand at the time of birth is quite an unusual site. The device is said to be 99% effective, looks like baby Matheus Gabriel made it with just a success chance of 1%.
A lady identified as Queidy Araujo de Oliveira gave birth to a baby boy at Hospital Sagrado Coração de Jesus in Nerópolis, Goiás. What was stunning was that he was born with a clenched fist, and in that he was holding on to a copper T. The mother had been using the contraceptive device for nearly 2 years, as reported by the news outlet Mirror.
It was during her routine check-up that the mother discovered she was pregnant. This was also when her doctors advised her against removing the copper T as it could risk her pregnancy. So, Oliveira decided to keep the contraceptive device inside her uterus. But at the end, it was her baby, who brought the device out at the time of birth.