Israel suggests severing ties with Gaza after war with Hamas ends

Israel has stated that the future aim of its military campaign in Gaza is to end all ties with the territory.



Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that after defeating Hamas, Israel plans to end its "responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip".



Before the war broke out, most of the energy needs of Gaza were fulfilled by Israel and it also monitored imports into the territory.



The statement was released as Israel continues bombardment in Gaza and aid remains blocked on the Rafah border with Egypt. Israel started pounding Gaza after Hamas militants attacked the country on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people and taking 203 others hostage.



Israel has now been planning to launch a ground offensive. Minister Gallant, while speaking to a parliamentary committee on Friday (Oct 20), said that the campaign's first stage aimed at destroying the infrastructure of Hamas, as per a statement from his office.

He added that the Israeli forces will be launching "operations at lower intensity" to eliminate "pockets of resistance".



He said that the third phase "will require the removal of Israel's responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a new security reality for the citizens of Israel".



In 2005, even though Israel withdrew from Gaza, the strip, East Jerusalem and the West Bank were considered by the United Nations as occupied land and it was seen as Israel's responsibility to provide the population with basic needs.

Trucks with supplies remain on Egyptian side of Rafah crossing

Previously, Israel permitted Gazans to cross the border for work. It also monitored the imports into the strip to stop weapons from reaching Hamas.



After the October 7 attacks, Israel stopped the supply of electricity, food as well and medicine in the Gaza Strip. The situation in the region was called by the United Nations as "beyond catastrophic".

A deal was finalised by the United States and Egypt which allowed some supplies for the 2.2 million people of the Gaza Strip. On Friday, an initial convoy of 20 trucks was about to enter the Gaza Strip through Rafah crossing, however, they are still on the Egyptian side.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday (Oct 20) visited the Rafah crossing with a plea for entry of aid trucks into the territory.



"These trucks are not just trucks - they are a lifeline, they are the difference between life and death to many people in Gaza. What we need is to make them move,” he said.

