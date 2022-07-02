Israel shoots down three unarmed Hezbollah drones headed for Karish gas field

Three drones launched by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, that were headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean were intercepted by the Israeli army on Saturday.

"Three hostile drones approaching the airspace in Israel's economic waters have been intercepted," the army said in a statement, as reported by AFP, adding that the drones were headed towards the Karish gas field, which is partly claimed by Lebanon. The drones were not armed and did not pose a risk.

One drone was intercepted by a fighter jet and the other two by a warship. Lebanon condemned Israel last month when a vessel operated by London-listed Greek energy firm Energean entered the Karish field last month.

Israel claims that the field lies in its waters and is not part of the disputed area subject to ongoing negotiations on the maritime border. Hezbollah warned Energean against proceeding with its activities.

Also Read: In Pics: Protest photos that will leave you speechless

Lebanon and Israel resumed negotiations on their maritime border in 2020, but the process was stalled by Beirut's claim that the map used by the United Nations in the talks needed modifying. Lebanon initially demanded 860 square kilometres (330 square miles) of waters it said were in dispute but then asked for an additional 1,430 square kilometres (552 square miles), including part of the Karish field.

Lebanon and Israel remain technically at war and have no diplomatic relations. UN peacekeepers patrol the border. Israel fought a devastating war with Hezbollah in 2006 and regards the Iran-backed group as one of its principal enemies.

(with inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.