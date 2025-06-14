/Israel's motive behind attack on Iran's nuclear facilities achieved? Here's what we know

On Friday (June 13) Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites, including Natanz nuke facility containing the fuel enrichment plant and the pilot fuel enrichment plant. The IDF also succeeded in killing Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists and striking military command and control facilities.

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin in a statement after the strike claimed to have “significantly damaged” Natanz. But has Israel been successful in significantly damaging Iran’s Natanz nuclear site as declared?

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told the United Nations Security Council, "At Natanz, the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, where Iran was producing uranium enriched up to 60% U-235, has been destroyed."

"Electricity infrastructure at the facility (electrical sub-station, main electric power supply building, emergency power supply and back-up generators) has been destroyed," he further added.

Speaking further he said there has been radiological and chemical contamination inside the facilities but not outside and that it does not pose any threat.

"The level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels indicating no external radiological impact to the population or the environment from this event," he said.

What experts say

While some may consider the damages severe, satellite images do not show significant damage to nuclear infrastructure, experts say.

“The first day was aimed at things that you would get through surprise – killing leadership, going after nuclear scientists, air defence systems, the ability to retaliate,” said nuclear expert David Albright at the Institute for Science and International Security to news agency Reuters.

“We can’t see any visible damage at Fordow or Isfahan. There was damage at Natanz,” Albright further said.

But “there’s no evidence that the underground site was destroyed," he added.

Reason for attack

The strikes by Israel have been described as preemptive operation aimed at weakening Iran’s ability to build a nuke weapon.

However, Iran has insisted that its nuclear program remains non-weaponized for peaceful energy purposes and does not intend to develop a bomb. Though, international inspectors have found evidences contrary to Iran's claims.

According to the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, Iran’s stockpile of 60% enriched uranium—just below weapons-grade— is enough to produce multiple bombs if enriched further, reported the Time.