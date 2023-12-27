LIVE TV
Israel returns 80 bodies it took from morgues and graves in Gaza for 'examination'

Gaza StripEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Dec 27, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
After Israel carried out its inspection of the bodies, they were returned to the Red Cross, transported via the Kerem Shalom crossing—the vital link connecting Israel and the Gaza Strip. Following this, a truck carried the bodies to their final resting place in the mass grave. Photograph:(Reuters)

Israel on Tuesday (Dec 26) returned the remains of 80 Palestinians who had lost their lives in Gaza. The bodies were taken from morgues and graves, and were put through careful scrutiny to ensure that there were no hostages among them.

News agency AFP, quoting unnamed sources within the territory's health ministry, reported that the bodies which had been transported to Israel were being returned through the Red Cross. 

What will happen to the bodies?

The international organisation handed over the remains to Hamas authorities, who buried them in a mass grave, reports AFP. A photojournalist with the news agency reportedly witnessed blue body bags being lowered into a trench in Rafah, in the far south of Gaza.

After Israel carried out its inspection of the bodies, they were returned to the Red Cross, transported via the Kerem Shalom crossing—the vital link connecting Israel and the Gaza Strip. Following this, a truck carried the bodies to their final resting place in the mass grave.

Israeli hostages

The backdrop to this can be traced back to the unfortunate events of October 7 when Hamas militants launched an attack on southern Israel. There, they abducted approximately 250 hostages to the Gaza Strip. Approximately 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Around 1,140 people lost their lives in the initial attack, as per Israel.

Since the beginning of the war, more than 20,900 have been killed in Israel's retaliatory attacks on Gaza—most of them women and children, reports the health ministry in the Hamas controlled Gaza. Additionally, around 55,000 people have been wounded.

Israel has vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant organisation. Even as international calls for ceasefire gain traction, Israel has repeatedly reiterated that the war will continue till Hamas is destroyed.

On Tuesday, in a televised statement, Israel's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the war would go on "for many months".

"There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organisation, only determined and persistent fighting," he said, adding "We will reach Hamas' leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months."

(With inputs from agencies)

