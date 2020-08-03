Israel PM Netanyahu slams media over protests against him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the ensuing protests against him were egged on by a biased media that distorted facts and cheered on the demonstrators.

Demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of the leader, who is on trial for corruption charges. They have also panned his handling of the coronavirus crisis. The protests have largely been peaceful.

Netanyahu has termed the protests as dens of "anarchists" and "leftists" out to topple "a strong right-wing leader.

In a six-minute rant, Netanyahu slammed the media for "inflaming" the protests and for misrepresenting incidents of violence against the protesters.

Netanyahu said the media ignored "wild and unfettered incitement, including daily calls " including the day before yesterday " to murder the prime minister and his family."

He said the protests were breeding grounds for the virus that were being allowed to take place with no limits, shutting down streets and neighbourhoods. He condemned violence "from all sides" at the start of his remarks before tearing into the media he has long viewed as hostile toward him.

Netanyahu's tirade came as a Jerusalem court ruled that his son Yair Netanyahu must remove a tweet that published the names, addresses and phone numbers of prominent protesters and called for his followers to demonstrate outside their homes "day and night."

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving wealthy associates and media moguls. He denies the allegations.