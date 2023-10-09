Israel, Palestine supporters clash in Times Square amid Hamas attack | Watch

Supporters of both Israel and Palestine came face to face in New York's Times Square on Sunday (Oct 8), reacting to the ongoing conflict in Israel triggered by an unexpected attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday, October 7.

Videos circulating on social media depict pro-Israel protesters chanting slogans such as 'Shame on you' while pointing accusatory fingers at Palestine supporters. In response, supporters of Palestine countered with shouts of 'Resistance is justified.'

The protest was organised by the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists, who stated that it was held in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.

During the rally, those supporting Israel strongly condemned the air and ground attacks that had occurred early on Saturday, October 7, actions that prompted Israel to declare war. They expressed deep concern for their family members and individuals from various countries who had become entangled in the violence.

How did the Hamas attack Israel?

On Saturday, a major and unexpected assault by Gaza militants targeted Israel, resulting in the death of hundreds of Israelis. This devastating attack triggered a series of lethal Israeli airstrikes, and on Sunday, an official declaration of war.

In a video message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "Citizens of Israel, we are now in a state of war – not merely an operation or a round of hostilities – but a full-scale war." This declaration followed a multi-pronged and unprecedented attack by the militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, involving rocket barrages and incursions into Israel in this long-running conflict.

The casualties have exceeded a thousand, with over 700 Israelis losing their lives in the Hamas assault and more than 400 Palestinians perishing as Israel intensified its airstrikes on Gaza.

In response to the attack, Israel initiated "Operation Swords of Iron," targeting multiple locations in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu emphasised that Israel's response to the Hamas incursion would exact a significant cost from the group.

As Israeli military operations continued to focus on Hamas, the IDF urged Gaza's civilians to immediately vacate their residential areas for their safety.

Inside Gaza, the sounds of Israeli warplanes were followed by deafening explosions and plumes of thick, black smoke.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 313 individuals were killed within a 24-hour period, including at least 20 children, with an additional 1,990 people sustaining injuries.