Israel launches airstrikes against Hezbollah targets near Lebanon's Baalbek, one killed

Israel on Monday (Mar 11) launched fresh airstrikes on what it said were Hezbollah sites near Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek marking the second raid in the region since cross-border hostilities began after the Gaza war.

Fatalities

As per a news agency AFP report citing security sources, the strikes had killed one person and injured others.

Bashir Khader, the governor of Baalbek, also confirmed the strikes and the fatality after Israel launched four strikes, reports Reuters.

Reportedly, one of the strikes hit the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, at least 2 km (1.24 miles) from ancient Roman ruins, the security sources said.

The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20 km (12.4 miles) west of Baalbek, they added.

AFP, on the other hand, reported that "Israeli aircraft targeted a former Hezbollah building near Dar Al Amal hospital." The news agency's security source also said that Israel had "conducted another raid on a warehouse west of Baalbek".

Lebanon's state-run national news agency (NNA) also reported Israeli airstrikes, saying they "targeted a residential building in the town of Ansar … south of Baalbek".

"Fire and plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the targeted location," it added.

IDF on social media

On X, formerly Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces reported that its fighter jets struck two sites of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in the area of Beqaa Valley in Lebanon.

"The sites belong to Hezbollah’s aerial forces that planned and carried out various attacks against Israel," said IDF. IDF fighter jets struck 2 Hezbollah terrorist organisation sites in the area of the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon. The sites belong to Hezbollah’s aerial forces that planned and carried out various attacks against Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 11, 2024 × The IDF has also released footage of the attack. IDF: A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah terrorist organization sites in the area of the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon. The sites belong to Hezbollah’s aerial forces that planned and carried out various attacks against the State of Israel.



The strikes were in… pic.twitter.com/EzurS5PTpb — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 11, 2024

Since 8 October, the day after Hamas launched an attack on Israel that left 1,200 people dead, the Hamas ally Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily fire. The strikes have largely remained confined to border regions, but several have hit Hezbollah positions further north in recent weeks, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

The city of Baalbek, in the Beqaa valley, is a Hezbollah bastion that borders Syria. Previously, on 26 February, Israeli strikes targeted Baalbek, located about 100 km (62.14 miles) from the border. In what was the deepest such raid into Lebanese territory since the hostilities began, two Hezbollah members were killed.

Hezbollah has repeatedly said that it would stop its attacks on Israel only after a ceasefire in Gaza. However, in a recent statement, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said that any truce would not change Israel's goal of pushing Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon, by force or diplomacy.

According to an AFP tally, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, at least 316 people—mainly Hezbollah fighters—and 53 civilians have been killed in Lebanon.