/Israel-Iran war: 'US military bases in region are legitimate targets', says Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (March 2) said that the United States and ‘Zionists’ do not fully grasp the magnitude of the crime committed by assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader, describing it as a grave offense. He said that American military bases in the region remain legitimate targets for Iran, even if those facilities are not directly used in operations against the country.

According to Araghchi, Iran’s dispute is not with neighbouring states but with American troops stationed within those countries. He added that Iran engaged in negotiations with Washington to demonstrate to the international community, and to its own citizens, that it was not responsible for triggering war by refusing diplomacy. Araghchi also said that American soldiers taking shelter in hotels would not exempt them from being targeted.

He accused the United States and Zionists of harbouring hostility toward the Iranian people and deliberately targeting civilian sites, including schools. Addressing reports that Kuwait may have intercepted three American fighter jets, Araghchi said that if true, Kuwaiti authorities should clarify why the jets were present in their airspace.

Staff temporarily evacuated due to threat: US embassy in Amman

The Embassy of the United States, Amman announced that it temporarily evacuated its staff on Monday in response to an unspecified security threat. In a security alert shared on social media, the embassy said that “out of an abundance of caution,” all personnel had left the embassy compound due to the reported threat.