/Israel-Iran war: Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, dies after suffering injuries in air strike. Who was she?

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, wife for deceased Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei has died after she was injured during the joint US-Israel air strike, Iranian state media reported on Monday (March 2). Iran’s state broadcaster, Press TV, reported on Monday that she had “attained martyrdom” following the attack. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei himself was killed during the US and Israeli strikes on Saturday (February 28).

Khamenei had six children, four sons, Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam, and two daughters, Boshra and Hoda. While these are widely recognised as his children, international media has occasionally questioned their identities. Unlike many political families around the world, Khamenei’s children rarely appeared in public or took on visible political roles. Among them, Mojtaba Khamenei was the most prominent in political discussions. Analysts often described him as the most influential sibling, viewed either as a potential successor or a powerful figure behind the scenes.

Mojtaba strengthened his political ties by marrying the daughter of prominent politician Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel. Over the years, he reportedly maintained close connections with the Revolutionary Guard and senior clerical networks, with some accounts suggesting he fought in the Iran-Iraq War during his youth. Following Khamenei’s death in the US-Israel strikes, Alireza Arafi was appointed to Iran's leadership council, though unconfirmed reports indicate he may have also been targeted in subsequent attacks.

Masoud Khamenei, another son, married into a politically connected family reportedly linked to Mohsen Kharazi, but he kept a much lower profile. The other children largely stayed out of public life. Khamenei had three brothers, including Mohammad and Hadi, and four sisters, one of whom, Badri, reportedly went into exile during the political upheavals of the 1980s. The airstrikes reportedly claimed the lives of multiple family members along with Khamenei, including a daughter, a grandchild, a daughter-in-law, and a son-in-law.

While their names have not been officially released, several generations were reportedly lost in a single strike. Khamenei had seven grandchildren in total, with very little known publicly about them; the name Mohammad Bagher Khamenei has occasionally appeared in official records.

Beyond the political ramifications, the deaths underline the personal tragedy behind the headlines. The loss of multiple family members in one strike adds a profound layer of grief amid the broader conflict.

Who was Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh?