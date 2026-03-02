/'Iran was buying time to restock their missile and to strike our forces', Pete Hegseth's BIG claim

US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, on Monday (March) during a press briefing about the Iran military operation said that Iran was buying time to restock their missiles and strike the US forces. He said, “Iran was building powerful missile and drone to create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail.” Hegseth said that peaceful nuclear ambition needn't to be buried underneath. “We will finish this on America first conditions.”

Pete Hegseth also said that the recent US strikes on Iran are not intended to effect “regime change,” even as he acknowledged that the Iranian leadership has shifted. “This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change and the world is better off for it,” Hegseth said. President Donald Trump, however, has advocated for regime change. Addressing the Iranian people following the strikes, he said: “America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach.”

Hegseth also emphasised that the United States did not initiate the conflict, claiming Iran has waged attacks against America for decades. “We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it,” he said. The defense secretary drew a distinction between the current operation and the Iraq War, underscoring that the US will avoid prolonged nation-building efforts.

“This is not Iraq,” Hegseth said from the Pentagon. “This is not endless. I was there for both. Our generation knows better, and so does this president. He called the last 20 years of nation building wars dumb, and he’s right.” “This is the opposite,” he continued. “This operation is a clear, devastating, decisive mission: Destroy the missile threat, destroy the Navy, no nukes.”