/Israel imposes week-long closure on occupied West Bank, border crossings over Jewish holidays

Israeli occupation officials have imposed a full closure on the occupied West Bank and shut down border crossings, citing the Jewish holidays as the reason. The closure is expected to remain in place for a week, until Saturday, October 3. As part of the measures, military restrictions have been tightened at checkpoints and barriers, making it more difficult for Palestinians to move freely or access religious sites.



Israeli forces also imposed stringent restrictions around Ramallah and Al-Bireh on Sunday. They also closed several roads and entrances and harassed Palestinians. Additionally, the entrances to Turmus Ayya, Aboud, Nabi Saleh, Atara and Taybeh have also been closed while setting up checkpoints in Yabroud, Ein Sinya and Jaba’ to search vehicles and check Palestinians' IDs, citing local sources.



This latest closure adds to the ongoing pattern of restrictions and military measures imposed by Israeli forces across the West Bank, even as attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians continue. The developments followed after Israeli military and occupier attacks in the occupied West Bank have increased since the Gaza war began in October 2023.

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Essential workers allowed to industrial zones: Defence Minister

The move was announced by Defence Minister Israel Katz over the “general closure” across the West Bank, barring Palestinian labourers from entering the areas. According to Katz, the move was recommended by the IDF, amid rising tensions in the territory.



“As part of the directive, Palestinian workers will not be permitted to enter communities in Judea and Samaria during the Sukkot holiday,” the defence minister says, using the biblical term for the West Bank.