Israel has 'more or less' accepted ceasefire deal, says US official
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Israel has broadly accepted a deal for a six-week Gaza ceasefire
Israel has broadly accepted a deal for a six-week Gaza ceasefire and it is now up to Hamas to agree to release hostages for the deal to take effect, a senior US official said Saturday.
"There's a framework deal. The Israelis have more or less accepted it," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "Right now, the ball is in the camp of Hamas."