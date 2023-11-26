Israel-Hamas war: IDF says 14 Israeli, three foreign hostages handed over to Red Cross

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday (Nov 26) that a total of 17 hostages were released by Hamas and handed over to the Red Cross. In a post on X, the IDF said, "Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign national hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross." Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign national hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 26, 2023 × This is the third round of hostages being released from Hamas' captivity as the shaky four-day truce deal between the Palestinian militant group and Israel entered the third day.

The nationalities of the three foreign hostages released are not yet known.

Also on Sunday, Hamas announced that it freed a Russian hostage. "In response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas released one of the detainees of the Russian citizenship," it said in a statement," Hamas said in a statement.

39 Palestinian prisoners to be released: Qatar

Qatar, meanwhile, announced that 39 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli prisoners. "In implementation of the commitments of the third day of the humanitarian truce agreement, 39 Palestinian civilians will be released in exchange for the release of 13 Israeli civilians from Gaza, in addition to a Russian national and 3 Thais who have already been handed over to the ICRC," Qatar foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in a post on X.

On Saturday night, Hamas freed 13 Israelis and four Thai hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners who were in Israeli jails.

Under the four-day-long truce which started on Friday, 50 of the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas will be freed over four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, with a built-in extension mechanism to prolong the process as long as at least 10 Israeli captives are released each day.

Netanyahu makes first visit to Gaza since start of conflict

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first visit to the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict on Oct 7. Prime Minister Netanyahu met troops in the war-torn region and said that Israel has the power, will, strength, and determination to achieve all goals of the conflict.