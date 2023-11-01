Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel for ‘crimes against humanity’ in Gaza

Bolivia’s government, on Tuesday (Oct 31) said it broke diplomatic ties with Israel after accusing them of committing crimes against humanity in Gaza. The announcement makes the country among the first ones to actively break diplomatic relations with Israel over its war in Gaza in retaliation of the October 7 attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Israel.

Bolivia backs calls for Gaza ceasefire

The Bolivian government “has decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani during a press conference.

Bolivia has also called for a ceasefire and an end to “the blockade that prevents the entry of food, water and other essential elements for life,” Mamani added.

ALSO READ | At least 50 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza refugee camp

Meanwhile, Interim Foreign Minister Maria Nela Prada, during the press conference announced that they are sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Prada said the press conference had been called “in reference to the crimes against humanity being committed in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people.”

She also said that Bolivia “demand an end to the attacks” in Gaza which have “caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”

Not the first time

The government of leftist President Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel. However, this is not the first time that Bolivia has cut ties with Israel over its actions in Gaza.

In 2009, Bolivia under the government of leftist President Evo Morales, cut diplomatic ties with Israel in protest of its actions in Gaza. It was not until 2020, the government of right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez, that the country re-established ties with Israel.

The announcement on Tuesday also comes a day after Arce met with the Palestinian ambassador to Bolivia. “We reject the war crimes being committed in Gaza. We support international initiatives to guarantee humanitarian aid, in compliance with international law,” said the Bolivian president.

The decision also comes amid Colombia’s diplomatic row with Israel. Earlier this month, Israel’s ambassador Gali Dagan was asked to leave Bogotá before rowing back the comments in a diplomatic spat with President Gustavo Petro.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE