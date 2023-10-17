Colombia demands Israel envoy ‘apologize and leave’ after criticising prez Petro’s remarks over war with Hamas

Colombia demanded on Monday (Oct 16) that Israel’s ambassador to the South American nation, Gali Dagan “apologize and leave” amid a worsening spat over President Gustavo Petro’s remarks on the war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas over the past few days. This comes after Petro compared Israeli attacks on Gaza with the Nazi persecution of the Jews.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack targeting Israeli towns, settlements and army bases which has led to the death of over 1,400 people. Israel has since retaliated with bombardment in Gaza which has killed at least 2,750, mostly civilians.

‘Apologize and leave’

Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva said that Dagan should “at a minimum, apologize and leave” after the country’s first leftist president and the Israeli envoy engaged in a war of words on social media.

In one of the posts on X, Petro accused Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant of using language about the people of Gaza similar to what the “Nazis said of the Jews.”

He further asserted that “democratic societies cannot allow Nazism to reestablish itself in international politics,” adding that a discourse of hate would lead to “a holocaust.”

The Colombian president’s remarks came after Dagan urged the president to condemn a “terrorist attack against innocent civilians.” Petro in his response, said, “terrorism is to kill innocent children, whether it be in Colombia or in Palestine.”

Subsequently, the Israeli envoy invited Petro to visit the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem and the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp – was run by Nazi guards during World War II – to which he retorted he saw being “copied in Gaza,” adding that “No democrat in the world can accept Gaza being turned into a concentration camp.”

Israel’s response

The remarks have since prompted Israel to summon Colombia’s ambassador, Margarita Manjarrez for what the Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat described as “hostile and anti-Semitic statements.” Petro’s remarks were received with “astonishment,” he added.

He also accused the Colombian president of “expressing support for the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, fuelling anti-Semitism, affecting the representatives of the State of Israel and threatening the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia.”

In response to Haitai’s statement, Petro said his country does not support “genocide,” adding that if they had to Colombia would “suspend foreign relations with Israel.”

Israel, one of the main providers of arms to Colombia’s military, over the weekend, said they are “halting security exports” to Bogota as the diplomatic feud escalated.

Notably, the two countries have shared a history of strong diplomatic and military relations as well as with the United States.

According to AFP, after Hamas’ attack, Colombia’s foreign ministry issued a statement to “vehemently condemn the terrorism and attacks against civilians that have occurred in Israel,” and expressed solidarity with Israel. The link has since been disabled.

(With inputs from agencies)







