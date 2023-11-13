Israel-Hamas war: At least 14 Israeli civilians injured after Hezbollah missile strikes from Lebanon

At least 21 Israelis, including 14 civilians, have been injured after Iranian-backed Lebanon-based militant group, Hezbollah launched anti-tank missiles from southern Lebanon, on Sunday (Nov 12), said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and medical officials. This comes amid concerns of another front opening in the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, as skirmishes along the Israel-Lebanon have also steadily escalated since the beginning of the war on October 7.

In another attack also attributed to the Lebanon-based group, the IDF reported that seven soldiers were wounded by a mortar near the northern community of Menara.

About those injured

At least 14 civilians were wounded, including one in serious condition, and the rest were lightly hurt, according to Israeli media reports citing medical officials. This comes after several vehicles near the northern Israeli community of Dovev were hit in the missile strike, the responsibility for which was later claimed by Hezbollah.

The victims included Israel Electric Corporation employees who were in the area to fix the power lines damaged by a previous strike from Lebanon. However, Hezbollah, while claiming responsibility for the attack, in its statement said it attacked soldiers installing surveillance equipment.

Speaking about the incident in Menara, the IDF said seven soldiers were lightly wounded and taken to hospital.

Israel-Hezbollah clash along Lebanon border

There had been multiple sporadic clashes throughout the day between Hezbollah and Israel, on Sunday. The IDF also reported that two more cells launched mortars from Lebanon at areas near the communities of Menara and Yir’on.

Additionally, rocket sirens were sounded in a number of northern Israeli towns, but there was no immediate report of damage or casualties.

According to the IDF, some 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel out of which four were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system and others landed in open areas causing no injuries or damage.

In an update, an Israeli army spokesperson said that a fighter jet and other aircraft attacked several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including “a military compound containing a warehouse of weapons and military infrastructure”.

The clashes also took place a day after a televised speech by Hezbollah’s chief, Hassan Nasrallah who said that the group is using new weapons including attack drones “for the first time in the history of the resistance” in Lebanon.

The remarks prompted a response from Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant who said, “If it (Hezbollah) makes this kind of mistake here, the ones who will pay the price will be first and foremost Lebanese citizens.”

“What we’re doing in Gaza, we can also do in Beirut,” Gallant told soldiers on Israel’s northern border, according to his office.

Hezbollah reports death of member

Hezbollah reported the death of one of its members following the clashes with the Israeli army, on Sunday, bringing the group’s total reported fatalities to 73 since October 8.