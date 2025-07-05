/Israel, Hamas back to war? Hamas launches two rockets towards southern Israel, hours after agreeing to US proposed truce talks

Just hours after the Hamas terror group agreed to a ceasefire proposal, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday (July 5) reported that the terror group launched two rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Kissufim, southern Israel. A red alert was activated moments ago in the community.

The Israeli forces added that both rockets were intercepted by the Air Force, adding that no injuries or damage have been reported.

Israel War Room took to X, stating, "Hamas terrorists launched two rockets from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel."

This comes after US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, to which Israel agreed to a 60-day ceasefire. Later, Hamas also accepted the framework, paving the way for US-backed negotiations with Israel.

The terror group stated, "The Hamas movement has completed its internal consultations and discussions with Palestinian factions and forces regarding the latest proposal put forward by the mediators."

It further confirmed that it has submitted its response to the mediators and is "fully ready and serious to immediately enter a round of negotiations on the mechanism for implementing this framework.”

Earlier, the US president warned, “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal because it won’t get better, it will only get worse."

The Qatari mediators put forward the proposal, which involves Hamas releasing ten living hostages and the bodies of 18 deceased hostages over the 60-day period. In exchange, Israel will release a number of Palestinian prisoners. If they reach a long-term deal, the remaining 22 hostages would also be released.

Netanyahu on Wednesday called for the elimination of the Hamas terror group in his first public remarks since US President Donald Trump said that Israel has agreed to a 60-day truce in Gaza, calling it the "final deal" for Hamas.