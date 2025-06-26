/Israel eliminates Iranian commander Ali Shadmani

On Wednesday (June 25), Iran’s military confirmed the death of Ali Shamdmani, top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He led the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, and the military vowed to take ‘severe revenge’ from the Israeli military for the ‘criminal act’, reported IRNA state news agency. Shamdmani succumbed to the injuries he sustained during Israeli attacks.

His death was confirmed a day after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Tehran. Shamdmani had taken command after General Gholamali Rashid, who was killed in the initial Israeli strikes on June 13.



On June 17, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted, “For the second time in 5 days— the IDF has eliminated Iran’s War-Time Chief of Staff, the regime’s top military commander. Ali Shadmani, Iran’s senior-most military official and Khamenei’s closest military advisor, was killed in an IAF strike in central Tehran, following precise intelligence.”

Two top brass leaders foiled the assassination bids, one of which was Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s advisor Ali Shamkhani who survived but sustained injuries. Statements attributed to the advisor have surfaced, which read, “I am alive and ready to sacrifice myself.” Reports also say his condition is stable at the moment.

The news has surfaced after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi foiled an assassination bid. Mohammad Hossein Rangbaran, a senior official and adviser to the Foreign Ministry, tweeted about it Friday. He wrote, which roughly translates to: “Since it was announced that the Foreign Minister was leaving for Geneva to negotiate with the European Troika, I have had many calls to make sure that the Zionist regime does not target him.”