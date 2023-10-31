Israel: Director of Mossad visits Qatar to discuss hostage situation, say reports

David Barnea, the chief of Mossad, which is the national intelligence agency of Israel, visited Qatar over the weekend. Several media reports said that he was in Qatar to take part in discussions about the potential for a deal to release hostages in Gaza City in return for humanitarian aid into Gaza, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The report cited people familiar with the talks that Hamas is demanding Israel to allow aid, deliveries of fuel, and a cease-fire as part of a potential deal.

As per the report, Egyptian officials said that Hamas apparently also wants to discuss the possible release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

A person familiar with the matter said as quoted by the report that negotiations have become more difficult since Israel intensified bombing and expanded its ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighed in on the calls for a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas, saying it "will not happen". His remarks came as the UN issued a warning that not enough aid was coming in to meet "unprecedented humanitarian needs".

In a briefing to foreign press, Netanyahu said a ceasefire would amount to surrendering to Hamas. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism... this will not happen," he said, vowing Israel would "fight until this battle is won".

Israel's defense minister on vigilante violence against Palestinians

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday (Oct 7) said that only the country's military and security forces had the legal right to use force in the occupied West Bank. His remarks came amid a spree of violence by extremist Jewish settlers, including the killing and displacement of several Palestinians in the territory.

"There is no private body in any way authorised to use force," Gallant said at a news conference about ongoing Israeli military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"Any action that violates this is unacceptable and should disturb us greatly," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

