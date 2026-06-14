Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday claimed to have killed senior Hezbollah commander Ali Mussa Daqduq in an sir strike in southern Lebanon. IDF said he was killed in the air strikes on Friday.

The IDF as quoted by Times of Israel said, "Daqduq held a series of senior positions in Hezbollah and served as a source of knowledge with extensive operational experience."

“He played a central role in advancing terrorist attacks and combat operations against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers," the report further quoted.

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Notably, Daqduq was also imprisoned by US forces in 2007 for his role in the kidnapping and murder of five American soldiers in Iraq.

Israeli strikes Beirut

The Israeli military on Sunday said it launched strikes on Beirut targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital. The strike came after the Lebanese ​armed group fired into ⁠Israeli territory as claimed by Israeli forces. The attack has killed at least three people, said Lebanon's civil defence agency.

"The bodies of three martyrs were recovered from under the rubble and six wounded", were taken to hospital after the strike hit the Ghobeiry area of the Hezbollah stronghold, said Lebanon's civil defence agency statement.

The attack was condemned by the speaker of Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf who took to X to say, "The Zionists' aggression against Dahieh once again showed that the United States either lacks the will to implement its commitments or lacks the ability to do so."

He also said that there is 'no point' in peace talks if US fails to uphold commitments.