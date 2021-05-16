Israel bombs home of Hamas chief in Gaza; violence shows no signs of abating

With the escalation of violence between Israel and Gaza underway, the home of Hamas’ chief was recently bombed by Israeli forces. Early on Sunday, Israeli forces bombed the home while Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv as the conflict runs into its seventh day.

Health officials said that four Palestinians were killed in air strikes by Israel across the coastal area. Many others were injured as well. The sound of bomb sirens roared in Tel Aviv and the city of Beersheba as people ran to protect themselves against incoming rockets.

Since the violence began on Monday, 149 people have died in Palestine, including 41 children, health officials said. Israel has reported 10 deaths including two children.

Currently, diplomats from the United States, United Nations and Egypt are attempting to restore peace but little progress has been made so far.

Both Israel and Hamas have pledged to continue firing into each others territories. Recently, Israel destroyed a 12-storey building which houses the offices of Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

The Israel military insists that the al-Jala building remained a real military target with Hamas offices and that warnings were sent out to civilians to leave the building before the attack. "We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building," AP said in a statement.

Following the destruction of the building, Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv and other Israeli towns on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Saturday said that the country was” still in the midst of this operation, it is still not over and this operation will continue as long as necessary."

Many airstrikes were launched by Israel early on Sunday, including one targeting the home of Yehya Al-Sinwar who has headed the political and military wings of Hamas in Gaza since 2017. Another Israeli airstrike left a Gazan neurologist dead. His wife and daughter were also wounded in the strike.