/Is 'Unlimited' a scam? Higgsfield is making customers wait for days to generate even 1 video

Imagine paying upfront for a month of 'unlimited' AI video generation. Then discovering you can barely produce anything before the plan expires. You ask customer support what happened and never get a reply, or if you are lucky, you get a copied reply. You push harder, and you are muted on their discord server for asking. That is what Higgsfield AI's paying customers say is happening to them right now.

When Higgsfield launched its unlimited Seedance offer, it published a number to prove the product worked.

‘Average generation time under 5 minutes,’ the company stated, ‘measured across 23,913 generations in the first 7 hours after launch.’

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That was the benchmark Higgsfield chose for itself. Eleven days into the promotion, its paying customers are describing something that bears no resemblance to it.

The Offer

The deal went live on August 7, open to anyone who activated it before August 9. It provides unlimited generation on ByteDance's Seedance 2.5 at up to 720p, with no credits deducted per clip, for a window of 22 to 33 days depending on plan and billing cycle.

That window is the detail that makes this different from an ordinary subscription complaint. It does not roll over and it cannot be paused. Every day the product runs slowly is a day of a finite, non-renewable entitlement being consumed. A customer who activated on August 7 is now roughly a third of the way through whatever they bought.

What Customers Say They Are Getting

In the company's public Discord, the accounts are consistent and specific.

‘Yes, we purchased the Unlimited plan, but for the past three days, it has been almost impossible to generate anything,’ wrote a user posting as Marqques. ‘The system simply isn’t generating.'

His question is the one Higgsfield has not answered publicly: ‘Why are you resisting providing the Unlimited service that you advertise — as if you are deliberately trying to prevent users from generating content? If that is the case, then please don’t sell a product as Unlimited.'

A user posting as NCEE described the degradation in measurable terms. ‘Now generation under unlimited takes 2 hours++ ??? reset twice and still doesnt seem to work. it used to be 20 mins. and my friends are still getting 20 mins.’

Against the company's published figure of under five minutes, that is a slowdown of more than twentyfold. And the second half of the sentence is the more serious allegation: that the same plan, at the same moment, is performing differently for different accounts.

Another user reported that a 20-second clip at 720p was taking 15 to 20 minutes and was ‘just not usable’.

A user posting as palmcreator set out what the delays cost customers outside the United States. ‘I’m paying almost 6x the subscription price in my local currency because the Brazilian real is much weaker than the dollar,' he wrote. ‘So when I’ve gone days without being able to generate anything on a paid Unlimited plan, what am I realistically supposed to feel?'

He was careful to separate the staff from the company: ‘I’m not blaming the moderators. I know you're trying to help. We're just frustrated because we paid for a service, the time is passing, and we still don't have a solution.'

However, the moderators have another problem of their own. it appears, that to handle 300k customers, their discord group barely as 2-3 moderators diverting the query to just one single guy known as THEO. 1 customer agent for 300k customers.

Not everyone agreed. At least one user urged the channel to give the administrators a break, while saying he too was unhappy with how long generations were taking. But the question arises, that a company valued at $5.4 billion is onboarding users and selling packages on false promises. Over the top of that, moderators mute users and threaten permanent ban from accessing customer service on discord when asking for accountability.

Why One Stuck Job Stops Everything

The reason a slowdown becomes total paralysis is in Higgsfield's own published specification.

Unlimited mode runs on what the company describes as the ‘Standard (shared)’ queue, with a concurrency limit of ‘1 job at a time’. Credit-based generation runs on the priority queue with ‘Multiple parallel jobs’.

One job at a time means a single generation that hangs blocks the account entirely. A customer whose clip has been processing for hours cannot start another, cannot queue work, and cannot test whether the problem is their prompt. They can only wait. Higgsfield's own help documentation tells users to contact support if a generation has been stuck for more than 10 hours.

That is how an unlimited plan produces a handful of videos a day, or none.

The company's terms describe the same architecture in contractual language. Section 10.6 states that ‘Unlimited models operate on a dedicated processing queue, separate from the priority queue used for credit-based generations’, and that processing speed and parallel generation capacity are not guaranteed. It permits the company to ‘restrict, suspend, throttle, or place on a slower processing queue’ usage that ‘materially exceeds typical individual use’ — a threshold the terms never define.

Higgsfield's published guidance also recommends drafting at lower resolutions on Unlimited and switching to paid credit mode for maximum speed.

The Conclusion Customers Have Reached On Their Own

What is notable about the channel is that its users are not describing an outage. They are describing a policy.

‘Seedance 2.5 unlimited seems controlled so that people don’t just actually spam generations and maybe for the business side of it can't have people generate infinitely,' wrote a user posting as pq11111. ‘Of course they can’t say that publicly but from what everyone is experiencing and saying seems like it.'

Another, Tommy87, worked through what a throttled unlimited plan is worth in practice, calculating that a user held to roughly 13 generations a day across the 33-day window would still have consumed a large notional value in credits — leaving the company free to argue the subscription had been worth the money regardless of whether the customer could use it.

Neither user has seen the contract language. Both arrived at the architecture Higgsfield has already written down.

How The Complaints Were Handled

The response has become part of the complaint.

‘I think everyone is frustrated and desperate right now because the moderators are basically the only people we can actually talk to,’ palmcreator wrote. ‘So when something isn’t working, especially something we've paid a significant amount for, it's natural that people are going to complain and ask for help.'

That matches what has been documented elsewhere about Higgsfield's support. Billing issues have been reported as often requiring direct contact with one specific Discord moderator, making resolution dependent on a single person's availability rather than any standard process. In one documented case, 731 credits were deducted from an account after the subscription had already been cancelled, and were returned only after the customer complained publicly.

Users in the channel describe moderators replying with identical copied text rather than addressing individual cases. One user who pressed on that point, and who had posted a screenshot showing a support contact failing to respond, was placed on a 24-hour timeout by an account identified as a senior moderator.

The notice cited conduct rather than the substance of the complaint: ‘You were given more than enough opportunities to correct your conduct, yet you chose to disregard each warning and continue the same behaviour.’ It warned that further violations ‘may result in additional moderation action, up to a 1 week timeout or a permanent ban from the server.’

The identical notice was issued twice, two minutes apart. Higgsfield has not said publicly what the underlying rule violation was. Several users have separately reported that questions about accountability posted on the server are removed.

For a customer inside a 33-day window, a 24-hour timeout is not only a moderation action. It is a day of the entitlement they paid for, spent unable to ask why it is not working.

The Refund Window Closed On Day Seven

For most people posting, the contractual remedy has already expired.

Section 9.3 of Higgsfield's terms permits refunds only within seven days of the initial purchase, only where no credits have been used, and minus a service fee of up to six per cent. Renewals are excluded outright: refunds apply to ‘initial purchases, not renewals’.

A customer who activated on August 7 lost the right to a refund on August 14. The complaints in the channel are dated after that. Critics have described the policy as technically advertised but practically impossible to use, and have questioned whether it would survive scrutiny under European consumer protection law.

The remaining options are the moderator, a public complaint, or a chargeback through the bank.

The Round Landed In The Middle Of It

On August 17, with the promotion running and the channel filling with complaints, Higgsfield announced it had raised $400 million at a valuation of $5.4 billion.

The Series B was led by DST Global, with new money from Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Intel Capital, Tribe Capital, Smash Capital, Fifth Wall, Valor Capital, Liberty Global Tech Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital and NTT DOCOMO Ventures. The company reported annualised revenue of $700 million, more than 30 million users across 238 countries, and visual production work for 390 of the Fortune 500. Its valuation has more than quadrupled in eight months.

‘Every business needs visual content, but creating it at the quality, speed and scale companies demand remains complex and expensive,’ chief executive Alex Mashrabov said in announcing the round.

What Higgsfield Says

The company has acknowledged problems before, and has been direct about some of them.

Higgsfield refunded $1.35 million to users affected by slowdowns, attributing those partly to some 40,000 fraudulent bot accounts it closed over December and January. It has cited infrastructure demand and bot activity during peak periods as the cause of degraded performance, and says speed may fluctuate at peak times to maintain platform stability.

Mashrabov, who ran generative AI at Snap before founding the company in 2023, has said: ‘Rapid scaling brings real challenges. We acknowledge that our internal processes and external communications haven’t always kept pace with our core values, and we have made mistakes.'

On December 19, 2025, large numbers of heavy unlimited-plan users were banned outright. The company said 99 per cent of those bans involved fraudulent activity through what it called grey or black payment methods. Numerous affected users said they had paid with ordinary personal credit cards. Higgsfield says suspensions follow content violations and denies any correlation with holding an unlimited plan.

Its Trustpilot rating stands at around 3.2 out of 5 across more than 1,200 reviews, and it carries an open complaints record with the Better Business Bureau.

The Word Customers Are Using

On review platforms, the language has hardened well beyond disappointment.

Reviewers accuse the company of luring customers with unlimited packages that expired early and charging for a service they could not use. One describes buying a Black Friday deal for 365 days of unlimited generations and losing access after roughly a month. Another says an offer sold as a year of unlimited use functioned for a matter of days. Multiple reviewers report that once Higgsfield stopped selling unlimited plans, accounts holding them began to be suspended.

The word scam appears repeatedly in those reviews, and in at least one published write-up devoted to the company's unlimited tier. Whether it is the correct word is a question the evidence does not settle on its own.

What would make it a scam, rather than a badly run promotion, is intent — selling access the company knew it could not deliver. Nothing in the public record establishes that, and Higgsfield's disclosures cut against it: the throttling is in the terms, the queue split is in the specification, and the concurrency limit is published. A company running a deliberate deception does not usually document the mechanism on its own website.

What cuts the other way is the sequencing. The refund window is seven days. The degradation customers describe becomes undeniable well after that. The promotion is a fixed countdown that cannot be paused while the problem is fixed. And the marketing word was ‘unlimited’ while the operative words sat in section 10.6.

The Number That Started It

Higgsfield was not obliged to publish a speed benchmark. It chose to, because on day one the number was good: under five minutes, across 23,913 generations.

That figure is now the clearest measure of what has happened since. The company set the standard, in public, using its own data. Its customers are simply holding it there.

And the $400 million arrived anyway — priced, closed and announced while the people inside the promotion were still waiting on a single clip. Whatever that capital was buying, the experience of the paying customer does not appear to have been part of the calculation.

So is ‘unlimited’ a scam? On the narrow legal question, Higgsfield has built itself a defence, and it is a real one: everything customers are angry about is disclosed somewhere they did not read.

On the question the customers are actually asking, the answer is less comfortable. They were sold a word, given a countdown, charged in advance, throttled onto a slower queue than people paying per clip, locked to one job at a time so a single stuck generation froze the account, left past the refund deadline before the pattern was visible, and then told to take it up with a moderator who timed them out.