Ukraine may soon get the surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS)—pronounced “attack ’ems”—that would give Kyiv the ability to strike deeper into Russia. Moreover, in the latest deal, Ukraine could get some weapons it requested several times but never got from the United States, like Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, or JASSMs, (pronounced “jazz ’ems”), which have a longer range than the ATACMS and can be fired from F-16 fighter jets that European allies have given to Kyiv.

The weapons delivery is highly crucial for Kyiv, as more Ukrainians were killed in the month of June than in any other single month so far in the war that has stretched to over three years as Moscow continues to pound Ukrainian territory with drones and missiles.

Under the arms deal between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, NATO nations will buy American-made weapons, including Patriot air defence systems, missiles, and ammunition for Ukraine to help it defend itself from Russian attacks.

However, neither Rutte nor Trump shared what missiles or ammunition might be sold under the deal. All the weapons will be immediately available for being shipped to Ukraine, said officials privy to the ongoing negotiations, which means they have just been built or are from existing military stockpiles, reported the New York Times.

How will the arms deal help Ukraine?

Ukraine’s officials say air defences, and Patriots in particular, are the single most important weapon system they need urgently.

Ukraine has about eight Patriot systems, but two were being refurbished and not functioning until recently. Most Patriot systems are positioned around the capital, Kyiv, leaving other cities vulnerable to attacks.

Both Trump and Rutte said Ukraine would receive additional US-made Patriot air defence systems as part of the deal, as Germany has offered to buy two systems and Norway a third, but it is not clear which countries are selling theirs.

It is likely some arms will come from outside NATO’s 32-country alliance, as Trump did not commit to selling the United States’ supply of Patriots to Ukraine, and those countries would then be given priority to buy US-made replacements.

One country is prepared to sell 17 of their Patriots, Trump said, because “they’re not going to need them” and he may be referring to 17 Patriot launchers that the system’s manufacturer, Raytheon, agreed to sell to Switzerland in 2020, along with other parts.

Rutte said that at least eight NATO countries were ready to pay for the arms and praised Trump for helping Ukraine obtain “what it needs to have to maintain, to be able to defend itself, against Russia.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday after the announcement that he was working on “major” defence agreements with the Trump administration, but “it is not yet time to reveal the details publicly.”

How much will the US earn?

A single Patriot battery costs about $1 billion to build, and interceptor missiles cost about $3.7 million each. ATACMS costs at least $1 million or more per missile, while JASSMs sell for about $1.5 million each.

“This is billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment that’s going to be purchased from the United States, going to NATO. And that’s going to be quickly distributed to the battlefield,” Trump said.