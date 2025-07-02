/Is July 4th, 2025, a Federal Holiday on the US Independence Day? Here's what will (and won’t) be open this Friday

Yes, July 4th 2025, is one of the 11 federal holidays, as this day is commemorated as the Independence Day of the US. That means, there will be numerous events and fireworks shows across the states to celebrate on Friday. And, many of the usual places in the country will remain closed.

According to the US Office of Personnel Management, the next federal holiday after July will be Labour Day in September, which falls on Monday. So, the people of the US always wonder and want to know what services they would be able to utilise on this day, as all the people employed in their respective services will be on Holiday as similar to them.

Here is the list of services which will be closed:

United States stock markets

Banks

Post Office (Regular mail will not be delivered)

FedEx, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Logistics

Most other government offices will be closed

What will remain open on the federal holiday?

Many stores and restaurants will remain open on the holiday, though some may operate on shortened or adjusted schedules. Major retailers like Walmart and Target will welcome customers as usual. Trader Joe’s has announced it will be open until 5 pm, while Aldi will also operate but with “limited hours.”

Sam’s Club will open from 8 am to 6 pm for Plus members and from 10 am to 6 pm for Club members. Meanwhile, Whole Foods in Yonkers will be open from 8 am to 6 pm that day, and Playland as well.