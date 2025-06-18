Israel might be running low on its stock of Arrow missile interceptors, which are specifically used to defend against long-range ballistic missiles amid war with Iran, a Wall Street Journal report cited a senior US official.

According to the report, the US has been aware of this for months now and has been quietly providing Israel with defence and additional ground, sea, and air-based systems.

The Pentagon has deployed assets including the Patriot and THAAD missile defence systems. Meanwhile, US Navy destroyers are assisting in intercept operations as Iran attacks.

This comes amid Israel and Iran continuing to launch missiles on the sixth day of the war, attacking Iranian nuclear facilities and military officials.

The source said that according to "some assessments", Israel can maintain its air defences or 10-12 days at the current rate of Iranian attacks, before it will need the US to provide more stocks or get directly involved in the war.

Israel will also need to select what they want to intercept, the source said according to report, adding that, "The system is already overwhelmed".

However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has not confirmed any shortage of interceptors, and have maintained that its air defence systems are successfully intercepting most incoming missiles.

“The IDF is prepared and ready to handle any scenario. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on matters related to munitions,” the military said in a statement.

Since Israel launched its operation on Friday to stop Iran from building nuclear weapons, Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel.

'US, Israel cannot intercept missiles forever'

According to the report, Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defence Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said that neither the US nor Israel can continue to intercept missiles indefinitely.

Karako also urged prompt action to address the escalating situation between Israel and Iran, saying that it is not sustainable to keep responding to the ongoing Iranian missile attacks.